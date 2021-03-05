Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $1.28 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,535. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.