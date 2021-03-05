Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $5.20 Million in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 236,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000. Santander Consumer USA makes up about 3.6% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P. owned about 0.08% of Santander Consumer USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

