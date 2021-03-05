Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $878,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,889. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

