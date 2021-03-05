Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DALXF shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $3.27 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.