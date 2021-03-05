SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $159.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

