Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $41,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,991,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,076,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,984,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 467,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

