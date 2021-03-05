Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Spin Master from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.