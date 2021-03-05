Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cormark upgraded Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.60.

Shares of TOY opened at C$38.13 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.14.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

