Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cfra lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

SR stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spire by 191.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Spire by 375.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spire by 48.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

