Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $385.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $285.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.61 and its 200-day moving average is $291.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 800.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

