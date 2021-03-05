Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,692 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $115,969.68.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $79,608.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $56.26 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.94.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

