Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $77.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Sprout Social stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -34.94. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $192,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,292 shares of company stock worth $11,213,083 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

