Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,225 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after buying an additional 312,256 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $5,651,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 257,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,979. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

