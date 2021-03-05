Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of Square stock opened at $218.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.69, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock valued at $266,669,240. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

