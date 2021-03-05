Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 7.1%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $232.01 and last traded at $234.20. 12,089,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 10,364,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Get Square alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.27.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock worth $266,669,240. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $3,265,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Square by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $3,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.