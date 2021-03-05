SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Up 99.1% in February

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the January 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 3,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. SRAX has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

SRAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

