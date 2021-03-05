St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $18.37.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

