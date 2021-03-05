STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) fell 8.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $95.05 and last traded at $95.10. 642,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 907,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.75.

Specifically, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $2,763,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,350 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 477.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

