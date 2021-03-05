Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at HC Wainwright

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Standard Lithium from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Shares of SLL opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.54 million and a PE ratio of -24.80. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.60.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.