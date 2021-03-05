Standard Tokenization Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $45.10 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.10 million and $2.02 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00751261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

