Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.5% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $72,008,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.33. 228,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,059. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

