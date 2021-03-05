Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STWD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $22.57. 32,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

