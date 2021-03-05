STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Reaches $57.11 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $57.11 million and $253,273.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

