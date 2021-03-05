State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.97

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.97 and traded as high as $18.07. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 90,725 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.19.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,218,000 after purchasing an additional 256,374 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

