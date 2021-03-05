State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $1.45 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

NYSE:PRG opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.61. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.