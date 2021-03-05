State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,020 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AZZ worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

