State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,070 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $94,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDC stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

