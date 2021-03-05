State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,110 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Brady by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brady by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,190,003.52. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,629 shares of company stock worth $4,336,256. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

