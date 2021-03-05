State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,540 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.37 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

