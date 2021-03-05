State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 620 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.82 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

