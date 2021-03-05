State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 2,300 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTT opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTT. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

