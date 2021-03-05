State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 1,320 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, JDC JSC L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.