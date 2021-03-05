State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Koppers were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Koppers by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 108,186 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,051,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KOP opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

