State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $311,000 Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNR. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,333,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the period. New Generation Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 605,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824,068 shares of company stock valued at $51,910,797. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

