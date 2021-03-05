State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CASI opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.