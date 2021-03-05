State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 22,400 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 801.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARLO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $551.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.