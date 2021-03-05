State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

State Street stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

