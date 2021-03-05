Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Shares of SCM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 72,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $232.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

SCM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.