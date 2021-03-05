Stephany Verstraete Sells 7,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Stephany Verstraete sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $612,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $799,200.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $195.98 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.