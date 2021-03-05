Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $31,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $163.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

