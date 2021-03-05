Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 912,467 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.85% of EZCORP worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

