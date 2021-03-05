Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $38,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 278,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113,744 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 48,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $304.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.