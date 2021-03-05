Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $34,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $246.07 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

