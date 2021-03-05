Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,576 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $28,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

