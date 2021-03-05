Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 735 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 784.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE U opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on U. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

