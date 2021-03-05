Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 15,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

