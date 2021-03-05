Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BOLT opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $35.88.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar Engleman purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Insiders have acquired 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 in the last three months.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

