Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target to $2.50

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

Shares of SENS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 2,384,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,706,074. The company has a market capitalization of $763.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

