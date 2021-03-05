Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. DZS has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.90.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in DZS by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

