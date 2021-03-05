Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Hold

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

